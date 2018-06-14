Grenfell fire represents everything wrong about this country: Corbyn

The Grenfell Tower fire represents “everything that is unequal and wrong about this country”, Jeremy Corbyn said, as he visited the site one year on. The Labour leader arrived at the foot of the west London block to pay his respects on Thursday evening, joined by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott. Wearing a green fabric sash around his neck as a sign of solidarity, he greeted and hugged residents before writing a message on the tower’s perimeter fence. It read: “Love and sympathy to all at Grenfell. “Together we mourn. Together we overcome.”

Jeremy Corbyn at Queen’s University Belfast Credit: Jeremy Corbyn

Wreaths and flowers had been piled at the wall after a memorial service was hosted there earlier in the day. Mr Corbyn had planned to join the evening’s silent march organised by bereaved families and relatives. Asked what assurances he could give that he was not simply in the area for a photo opportunity, he told the Press Association: “I have done everything I can and I will continue to do everything I can. “I understand the questioning of the role of politicians – that is what a democracy is about – we are here to serve people.” He added: “I have been here many times in the last year, had many discussions with the families, friends and support organisations – I have come here to show my support, my solidarity, my sympathy, my love for the people that have suffered in Grenfell.” The Labour leader reflected on his first trip to Grenfell Tower on the day of the fire.

He spoke of meeting “utterly exhausted” fire, police and ambulance crews and paid tribute to the reaction of the local community, saying: “We owe them a massive thanks.” Describing what the disaster now represented to him, he said: “Everything that is unequal and wrong about this country. “This is the richest borough in Britain and the most deprived borough in Britain – Golborne ward is one of the poorest borough wards anywhere in Britain, in the richest borough in Britain. “Somewhere along the line all those families who have not yet been rehoused, when the luxury flats are still springing up all over London – sorry, people come first.” June 14 marks the deadline the council set itself to rehouse all those displaced by the deadly inferno.

Tower block fire in London Credit: Grenfell fire procession