Meghan is shown the royal ropes - by the boss

When you're on a training course at work, it's always best to have the most senior person running it.

And in a way, that is what the Duchess of Sussex got on Thursday when she accompanied The Queen on a series of engagements in Cheshire.

There was one moment when Meghan appeared a little unsure who should get in the car first, but hardly a serious issue.

As Meghan Markle, the Duchess appeared at lots of official royal events, but she always had Prince Harry by her side.

Today, the Queen and Duchess arrived together at Runcorn station after spending the night on the Royal Train.

The Queen was wearing a green outfit, the colour of the Grenfell Tower campaign, and that was not a coincidence on a day when they both stopped and joined the nationwide minute's silence when they arrived in Chester city centre.

A few moments before, they'd officially marked the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge which links Widnes and Runcorn on either side of the river.

The pair watched performances on the northern side of the Mersey with the bridge in front of them.