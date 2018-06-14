Nasa rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

For now, Mars’s oldest working rover is stuck in the middle of the raging storm, in round-the-clock darkness.

It could be weeks or even months until the sky clears enough for sunlight to reach the Martian surface and recharge Opportunity’s batteries through its solar panels.

Officials said they are hopeful the rover will survive the storm, which already covers a quarter of Mars and is expected to encircle the planet in another few days.

Nasa’s seemingly unstoppable Mars rover Opportunity has been knocked out by a gigantic dust storm which is enveloping the red planet and blotting out the sun.

“By no means are we out of the woods here,” said John Callas, the Opportunity project manager at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “This storm is threatening, and we don’t know how long it will last, and we don’t know what the environment will be like once it clears.”

Flight controllers tried late on Tuesday to contact Opportunity, but the rover did not respond. The storm has been growing since the end of May with unprecedented speed.

Nasa launched the twin rovers Opportunity and Spirit in 2003 to study Martian rocks and soil, and they landed in 2004. Spirit has not worked for several years, but Opportunity has kept exploring well past its expected mission lifetime.

Scientists are not as concerned about the newer, nuclear-powered Curiosity rover on the other side of Mars, which is already seeing darkening skies.

Dust storms crop up every so often on Mars, sending dust tens of miles into the atmosphere and turning day into night. Spacecraft orbiting Mars are too high to be affected.

There is no chance of Opportunity being buried or getting a wheel stuck in dust. Even in the worst of storms, only a layer of fine dust is left behind. Managers said the main concern is that dust could temporarily cover its optical instruments.

The rover’s batteries are likely to be so low that only a clock is still working, to wake the spacecraft for periodic power-level checks, according to officials. If the clock also goes offline, then the rover will not know what time it is when it comes back on and could send back signals at any time.