Nearly 60 firefighters tackle flat blaze in south London

Eight fire engines have been called to a flat blaze in south London. Crews were called to a fire on the 12th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

A picture showing a flat fire in Lewisham (Yusif Ali/PA) Credit: A picture showing a flat fire in Lewisham (Yusif Ali/PA)

Nearly 60 firefighters are at the scene, and ambulance crews and police officers are also present.

Crews from Lee Green, Deptford, New Cross, Forest Hill and Lewisham are among those tackling the fire, the London Fire Brigade said.

