Parents charged after DNA breakthrough in 1987 murder probe

The parents of a four-year-old girl found dead three decades ago have been handed preliminary murder charges in a cold case resurrected by DNA testing, a French prosecutor said.

The girl’s body was found in a ditch along the A10 freeway close to the city of Blois in central France in August 1987.

The girl, whose mutilated body had marks of long-term abuse, was known in France as the “little martyr of the A10”. Her photo was circulated to authorities in 30 countries around the world.

Blois prosecutor Frederic Chevallier said that a breakthrough has been possible in the case that baffled authorities for years “because of the evolution of science and DNA”.