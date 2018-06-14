Reality star Farrah Abraham arrested at Beverly Hills hotel

Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham has been arrested after allegedly attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, police said.

Beverly Hills Police said the security guard asked Abraham to leave the hotel around 1am because she refused to stop shouting at other guests inside the hotel’s restaurant.

The guard said she hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face. The guard had only minor injuries.

Police said in a statement that Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and trespassing.