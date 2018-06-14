Refuge centre thanks Camilla for shining light on domestic violence

The Duchess of Cornwall has visited a refuge centre for victims of domestic violence in Co Cork.

Camilla, who continues to make good on her promise to break the taboo of domestic abuse, has championed the cause for a number of years.

Pauline Dunne, director of services of Cuanlee Women’s Refuge who has been serving the community for over four decades, says the staff and women living in the refuge were “honoured” to have the royal attend their centre.

She said: “When we found out that she had a genuine interest and dedication to helping those affected by domestic violence we were absolutely honoured and thrilled that she wanted to visit.

“The kids are so excited, dressed up, and it’s a big day for them and that’s what matters to us.