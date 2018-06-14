Residents ‘shocked there was no alarm’ after flat fire on Grenfell anniversary

Residents of a London block of flats were alerted to a fire in their building a year on from the Grenfell Tower disaster by screaming onlookers when there was no alarm. Alix Mabon, 25, praised the bravery of three teenagers who drew her attention to the blaze in the 20-storey tower block before running up the stairs knocking on doors. She said: “The first thought that came into my head was, ‘Oh my God, it’s Grenfell. We’re going to be the next Grenfell’.” Around 150 people were evacuated from Roma Corte, in Lewisham, as around 58 firefighters arrived at the scene, along with police and ambulance staff, after they were called at around 4.15am on Thursday. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a sprinkler system “suppressed” the fire, which was contained and extinguished in a flat on the 13th floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Residents praised the response of the emergency services, but said they were worried by the lack of an alarm. Christoph Mayr, 32, said: “We’re on the top floor and woke up because there was shouting outside, so went out on the balcony, and people in the building opposite were screaming, ‘fire, fire’. “We didn’t see anything, but they started waving and pointing and shouted, ‘you, it’s in your block, get out of the building’. “We started running down the stairs and banged on doors as we were going down.” The artist manager, who has lived in the building for around three months, said there was smoke on one of the floors. “Everyone was pretty shocked there was no alarms,” he said. “It got more real when we were in the staircase and it was pretty warm.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.