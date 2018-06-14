Storm Hector to bring windy start for northern areas

Storm Hector will bring a very windy start to the day across the northern half of the UK, with amber and yellow warnings in force for wind.

Some of the strongest winds will be across Northern Ireland where we could see gusts of 60-70 mph.

Through the day, the winds will steadily ease but it will remain windy for many, especially in the north.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England will see a mix of sunshine and showers, some of these heavy at times.

Further south, after early rain clears the southeast, there will be plenty of fine, dry and sunny weather and away from the wind it will feel warm, with a top temperature of 22C.