Study reveals time when women most likely to give birth

Seven out of 10 births take place outside the working day, a study has found. An analysis of more than five million births in England found that overall, 71.5% of births take place outside the hours of 9am and 4.59pm on a weekday. The study, led by City, University of London, found the time and day that women give birth can vary significantly depending on how labour starts and the mode of giving birth. Only just over half of mothers now have spontaneous births after labours which start spontaneously, with researchers finding these were most likely to happen between 1am and 6.59am, peaking at 4am with a trough in the afternoon. They were slightly more likely to happen on weekdays than other days. They found 28.5% of births occurred between 9am and 4.59pm on weekdays while 71.5% took place outside these hours at weekends, on public holidays or between 5pm and 8.59am on non-holiday weekdays.

Elective or pre-planned caesarean births accounted for 9.2% of births and were seen to occur mostly on weekdays between 9am and 11.59am, with a pronounced peak between 9am and 10.59am. Very few occurred between 5pm and 6.59am on weekday evenings and nights, and even fewer at any time at weekends and on holidays, reflecting staff working patterns. Differences between days were most pronounced among pre-planned caesarean births, which rarely occur at weekends or on public holidays, with the highest numbers recorded on Mondays and on weekdays after a holiday period, followed by Thursdays and weekdays before a holiday, again reflecting staff rotas. Meanwhile, births after induced labours, which made up more than a fifth of births, were more likely to occur around midnight on Tuesdays to Saturdays and on days before a public holiday period. They were less likely to occur on Sundays, Mondays and during or just after a public holiday. Induced labours may lead to spontaneous births, operative births using forceps or ventouse or emergency caesareans. These three groups of induced births shared a weekly cycle that had its highest peak on Friday night and its trough on Monday morning. As in earlier analyses by day of birth, numbers reached their minimum level on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

