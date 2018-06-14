Summer storm brings brisk winds

Unusual for a storm to sweep in this time of year but not unheard of. Unseasonably windy today with gales across Scotland and Northern Ireland as damaging gusts have peaked in excess of 70mph. It stays windy for all of us today with 60mph gale force gusts for the north-east of Britain. Steady rain through Scotland will give way to blustery, squally downpours here and Northern Ireland - these moving through quickly on strong winds. Elsewhere, remaining cloud clearing to a bright and blustery afternoon with spells of sunshine and a fine evening ahead as the winds ease.