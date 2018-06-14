Tower blocks turn green in solidarity one year on from Grenfell blaze

Grenfell Tower has been lit up in green to mark a year since the moment the devastating fire took hold, claiming 72 lives.

Thursday marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War.

Another 12 blocks are expected to turn green in a show of solidarity across the west London skyline, while Downing Street is also to be illuminated.

The tower itself was floodlit green on Wednesday evening, while the other 12 buildings will be lit up from 00.54am on Thursday – the time off the first 999 call reporting the fire – until 5am.

For the following four evenings they will be illuminated from 8pm until midnight.

The display is one of a series of commemorations and vigils taking place this week as the public inquiry takes a step back.

On the eve of the anniversary, members of the grieving north Kensington community gathered for a 24-hour vigil to reflect on those who died in the fire.

During the private vigil at St Clement’s church, the names of the 72 victims will be read out at 1.30am.