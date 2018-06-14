Why Rolls-Royce is axing thousands of jobs

4,600 jobs are going at Rolls-Royce, two thirds of them in the UK, most of them from the company’s principle site in Derby. This is a disaster for the city. The jobs will be highly paid, proudly held and difficult to replace.

“This is not about returns to investors, this is about making the business fit for the future”, says the chief executive, Warren East. He acknowledges this is a “horrible” but “necessary” decision.

The roles are “non-manufacturing” - corporate and support and staff whose responsibilities often “over-lap and duplicate.”

What’s puzzling is that it’s taken Warren East three years to realise Rolls-Royce is carrying a legion of middle-managers it doesn’t need.

He announced a series of redundancies, shortly after taking over in 2015, declaring the business “bloated and cumbersome”. The assumption was that Rolls Royce is now in better shape.

One quarter of the UK workforce is going. The decision will obviously be unpopular with the unions who won’t easily buy the message there’s still fat that needs burning.