140,000 Muslims gather in Birmingham for record-breaking Eid celebration

A record-breaking 140,000 Muslims have gathered in Europe’s largest such celebration to mark Eid. The celebration to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, has been taking place for each of the last seven years in Birmingham’s Small Heath Park. Celebrate Eid has witnessed a more than 10-fold increase in attendee numbers, from the 12,000 people who ushered in the first celebration back in 2011.

Eid celebration in Birmingham Credit: Eid celebration in Birmingham

Worshippers of all ages came together for morning prayers on Friday, before enjoying festivities including fairground rides, miniature golf and laser clay pigeon shooting. Food and drink from local stalls was also on offer, and organisers from Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre heralded the event’s continuing success and growing popularity. A spokesman for the organisation said: “This celebration is one of the most important in the Islamic religious calendar and it’s an opportunity for us all to come together in peace and unity.

Eid celebration – Birmingham Credit: Eid celebration in Birmingham