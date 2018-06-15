20 million face hay fever misery as pollen levels soar

More than 20 million people could suffer hay fever this summer as unusually high levels of pollen sweep across the UK. Grass pollen, which is the worst culprit for causing symptoms and affects 95% of sufferers, is set to reach its peak.

The Met Office warned that pollen levels have been unusually high in recent weeks and are set to be high on Sunday and Monday, with England worst hit, particularly London, the South East, the East of England, the East Midlands and the South West.

The NHS has joined the Met Office to work on research to help identify the grass pollen types that cause the most allergies, to help sufferers manage their condition. Record numbers of people are suffering from hay fever, with allergic rhinitis the most common form of non-infectious rhinitis, affecting up to 30% of adults and as many as 40% of children. Grass is the most common cause of hay fever in the UK and there are more than 150 species in the UK. A survey of 2,000 hay fever sufferers by the Met Office revealed that 41% suffer so badly that it ruins their whole summer.

