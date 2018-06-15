Anita Dobson on 'extraordinary chemistry' with EastEnders co-star Leslie Grantham

Anita Dobson has said Leslie Grantham was the “archetypal charming rogue” and spoke of their “magic” chemistry as she paid tribute to her EastEnders co-star, who has died aged 71.

Grantham, who was best known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts on the soap since 1985, died on Friday following a long battle with cancer.

Dobson, who played Grantham’s on-screen wife Angie Watts in the soap, told ITV News: “He will be a legend in television history. The time we had together was amazing. The chemistry was just extraordinary and a very memorable time and I won't forget him."