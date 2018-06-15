Beaumont sets British record for distance on penny farthing in an hour

Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has set a British record for the furthest distance travelled on a penny farthing in an hour.

The 35-year-old, who was born in Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross, covered 21.91 miles (35.2 kilometres) on the larger-than-life bicycle at the Herne Hill Velodrome in London on Friday.

He beat the English record of 21.1 miles (34km), which was set in 1891 at the same location.