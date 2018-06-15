Charles and Camilla visit home of Irish political leader Daniel O’Connell

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been taken on a guided tour of the home of the 19th century Irish lawyer and politician known as the Liberator.

Charles and Camilla walked through the rooms where Daniel O’Connell, who campaigned for rights for all Irish people, lived and worked.

O’Connell, who was born in the late 18th century, was famed for his “monster meetings” – enormous public gatherings where hundreds of thousands of people would congregate to hear him speak.