Children who cradle dolls on left side ‘show higher social cognitive abilities’

Children who cradle dolls on their left side show higher social cognitive abilities than those who do on the right, according to new research.

Scientists said the findings suggest children’s cradling preference could help indicate some social developmental disorders.

The study builds on previous knowledge of a “left-cradling bias” – the phenomenon that humans will typically cradle a baby on their left side, enabling both parent and child to keep the other in their left visual field – which is unrelated to dominance of the use of the right or left hand.

Information from the left visual field is processed by the right hemisphere of the brain, which is associated with emotion and the perception of facial expression.

The research, led by Dr Gillian Forrester of Birkbeck, University of London and Dr Brenda Todd of City, University of London, was conducted with 98 typically developing children (54 girls and 44 boys) in reception or year one at a mainstream school in south London.

They were each given a doll to cradle and observed as to whether they held it more often in a left-cradling position.