Citigroup to pay £75m in US to settle charges it manipulated Libor rate

Citigroup has agreed to pay 100 million US dollars (£75 million) in the US to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price everything from credit cards to mortgages.

It is the latest bank to settle charges related to the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, better known as Libor.

Citi will pay the sum to the New York State Attorney General’s office and 41 other states involved with the investigation, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said.