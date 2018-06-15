Comcast’s proposed £22bn bid for Sky cleared by European Commission

European regulators have cleared Comcast’s £22 billion bid for Sky, helping fuel a bidding war with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.

The European Commission has given unconditional approval to Comcast’s proposed acquisition of the UK broadcaster, concluding that it would “raise no competition concerns in Europe”.

The EU regulator explained: “The Commission found that the proposed transaction would lead to only a limited increase in Sky’s existing share of the markets for the acquisition of TV content, as well as in the market for the wholesale supply of TV channels in the relevant Member States.”

Comcast welcomed the news and said that it will now publish an offer document “in due course” that will include full terms and conditions of the deal.

The US company said it expects to close the deal by year-end.