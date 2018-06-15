EastEnders stars share ‘love, affection and gratitude’ for Leslie Grantham

Leslie Grantham, best known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts on EastEnders since 1985, died aged 71 on Friday.

Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Watts - the adoptive daughter of Den - has told of her “special memories” of working with her former EastEnders co-star.

“I have very special memories of working with Leslie and will cherish them always.

“He and Anita (Den's wife) looked after me in my early days and showed me the ropes, always with care and kindness."