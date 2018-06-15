English presence in Moscow builds amid tension with Russia

But Dee Dee Murray, 60, was among those who ventured out near Red Square.

Concerns over the possible threat of violence following the trouble seen in Marseille during Euro 2016 and the tense political relationship between Russia and the UK governments meant some fans were reluctant to wear their replica shirts.

Supporters joined the fans of other nations in Moscow near the Kremlin as World Cup fever gripped the city.

The tentative English invasion of Moscow went up a gear as more fans showed their colours.

The Luton fan and local, dressed as a crusader, said: “It’s great, I was expecting it to be all friendly.

“When you’re back home in England they say be careful but it’s my sixth World Cup so I’m experienced.

“I was in Marseille and saw it all but I just kept away from it all.

“I’m here for peace.

“There’s a few from Luton, a couple of hundred so I’ll meet up with them.”

He said he did not think dressing as a crusader was offensive.

“They told us not to wear the suit but it’s nothing to do with other religions, I’m representing our nation,” he said.

“I’m a peaceful crusader.

“The three lions was our symbol.”

Jason, 50, and Heidi Ellis, 51, who live in Paris, headed to take in Vladimir Lenin’s tomb and posed for photos with their Union flag.

Jason, originally from Sheffield, and Heidi, originally from Hatfield, said they had seen few fellow England fans but felt comfortable wearing their shirts and said Russians had been welcoming.