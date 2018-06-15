Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attempted murder of wife with sabotaged parachute

Ex-Army sergeant Emile Cilliers has been jailed for at least 18 years for attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute and sabotaging a gas valve at their home.

Cilliers, who has since been sacked from the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, was convicted by a jury of two attempted murder charges and a third count of damaging the gas fitting recklessly endangering life following a retrial at Winchester Crown Court.