Fairground couple jailed for three years over girl’s bouncy castle death

Two married fairground workers responsible for the death of a seven-year-old girl after she was blown away in a bouncy castle they did not properly secure have been jailed for three years.

Summer Grant was killed after a gust of wind lifted the inflatable from its moorings and sent it “cartwheeling” 300 metres down a hill at an Easter fair in Harlow, Essex, an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

William Thurston, 29, and Shelby Thurston, 26, were both found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.