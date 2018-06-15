- ITV Report
-
Gary Cahill: 'Great tournament with England missing from career'
The most-capped member of England's World Cup squad wants to come away from Russia feeling the team has succeeded - as it is the one thing he says is missing from his career.
Gary Cahill, who has 60 caps to his name, told ITV Sport despite all his success at club level with Chelsea, he is lacking the feeling of success with the national side.
"You look at friendlies, you look at qualifications, we've been unbeaten now for a long time," he said.
"All that's fantastic, but to get a feeling of coming to a tournament with England and coming away having it been a great experience, is something that I'm missing from my career."
The 32-year-old added that with England's hard working young team playing with more freedom, the opportunity is there for the team to succeed.
