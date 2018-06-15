Gift of life for Father’s Day after pioneering transplant

A great-grandfather is looking forward to spending his first Father’s Day with his son since receiving a life-saving kidney from him after pioneering treatment.

Jerry Sherriff, 75, from Broadstairs in Kent, had an incompatible blood group to his son Matt, 48, but surgeons at Guy’s Hospital in London ensured the transplant was a success by minimising the chance of the organ being rejected.

Incompatibility affects 30% of people on the NHS Organ Donor Register, making it harder for them to have transplants.

Mr Sherriff, who also has a daughter, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, started to experience problems with his kidneys in 2009.

Doctors discovered they were only functioning at 30% and by 2016 this declined to 9%, but the reason was not known.

He said: “Around five years ago I was told I would eventually need to have dialysis or a transplant.

“Matt came forward and insisted on being my donor. I was reluctant to put him through the process but he insisted and I gratefully accepted his offer.

“Without him it would have taken years to get one on the waiting list and I would have needed to have dialysis. Because of my age there was also a risk that I may not have been fit enough to have a transplant in a few years’ time.”