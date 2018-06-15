‘Healthy salads contain high amounts of salt and saturated fat’

Some ready-to-eat salads sold by restaurants contain almost the recommended amount of salt for an entire day, a survey has found. Health campaigners Action on Salt (AoS) found that the salt content of salads bought from restaurants, sandwich and coffee shops and fast food outlets has increased by 13% to 1.86 grams on average per serving since they were last examined in 2014. The group said the findings highlighted “a distinct lack of commitment” from the food industry to reduce salt.

More than a third (36%) of the 213 restaurant, sandwich and coffee shop and fast food salads surveyed contained 2g of salt or more. Current health guidelines say adults should eat no more than 6g of salt a day, or around one teaspoon. Pizza Express’s Grand Chicken Caesar Salad with Dough Sticks contained 5.3g of salt – more than its Classic Margherita Pizza, while McDonald’s Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad with Balsamic Style Dressing contained the same amount of salt as its Cheeseburger, AoS said. Even salads branded as a particularly healthy option contained high amounts of salt, such as Benugo’s Supercharged Omega Salmon with 3.5g of salt. AoS said the findings clearly demonstrated the need for clear, consistent nutrition labelling in restaurants and fast food outlets to help customers compare products and make healthier choices. Of the 312 supermarket salads surveyed this year, Marks & Spencer’s Teriyaki Chicken Sticky Rice Salad with a soy and wasabi dressing was the saltiest with 3.50g per pack.

Only 17% of retail salads surveyed were low in salt and would receive a green label on front of pack information. AoS said excessive levels of salt were unnecessary, noting that Morrisons’ Chicken and Bacon Pasta contained more than four times the salt in Asda’s Spicy Chicken Pasta. The survey also found some salads containing almost an entire day’s worth of saturated fats. Aldi’s 380g Just Tasty Cheese Layered Salad contained 53.2g of fat – more than three-quarters of an adult’s maximum recommended intake – and 16.7g of saturate – 84% of the maximum recommended intake – while the Sainsbury’s 300g On The Go Cheese & Tomato Pasta contained 18.6g of fat and 4.5g of saturates. AoS nutritionist Sarah Alderton said: “Salads are typically considered to be a healthy option, but restaurants and retailers are continuing to add unnecessarily high amounts of salt and saturated fat to their salads and putting the health of their customers in jeopardy. “We want the food industry to be transparent by displaying clear, colour-coded nutrition information on front of pack or at the point of sale, to help consumers make a more informed decision wherever they choose to eat.”

