Hospital consultants in 200m euro settlement over landmark pay legal action

Almost 200 million euro will be paid out of State coffers after thousands of hospital consultants in Ireland settled a landmark court action, the Government said.

The taxpayer is liable for around 2,700 cases after doctors concluded their breach of contract case against the Health Service Executive (HSE), health minister Simon Harris said after the legal action.

The estimated bill is 182 million euro for arrears and ongoing costs of 62 million euro per year from 2019, backdated to the date of settlement. The arrears will be phased over 2019 and 2020.

Mr Harris said: “Significant savings for the taxpayer will be achieved given the terms of the settlement that has been brokered.

“It also saves all parties from a protracted and costly legal battle.”

The consultants took action after a decision by the then Minister for Health in April 2009 not to pay the final phase of increases provided under the terms of the 2008 Medical Consultants’ contract.

The dispute was resolved at the High Court on Friday.