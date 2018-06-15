Italy and France: We’ll work together to change EU migration rules

The French and Italian leaders have agreed to work together to push for changes to the European Union’s migration rules after previously disagreeing on the issue. President Emmanuel Macron and Premier Giuseppe Conte said EU regulations requiring asylum-seekers to apply in the first country they enter and remain there while their cases are processed were not working. Mr Macron said the policy and others have left Italy, usually the first European country reached on the route across the Mediterranean from North Africa, without the support that is supposed to be a benefit of a united Europe.

“The proper response is European, but the existing European response has not adapted,” said the French leader, seen as strongly pro-EU. Mr Conte, who heads the populist, anti-EU government that took over Italy on June 1, echoed “my friend Emmanuel”. “The concept itself of the ‘state of first entry’ must be rethought. He who puts his feet in Italy puts his feet in Europe,” said Mr Conte, who was a law professor before he became premier. They both called for steps to beef up Europe’s borders to prevent illegal immigration after meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Mr Macron cited an initiative of his government last year to establish “protection missions” that pre-screen asylum-seekers in Chad and Niger to prevent citizens risking the sea journey. Mr Conte said Italy is working on a proposal for a “radical paradigm change” in Europe’s approach to managing mass migration that includes creating “hotspots” in the most common countries of origin and departure to identify asylum candidates. These “centres of European protection” would “anticipate and speed up identification and requests for asylum”, he said.

