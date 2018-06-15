Labour holds Lewisham East with reduced majority after poor turnout

Janet Daby has become Labour’s newest MP after winning the Lewisham East by-election.

Only a third of eligible voters cast their ballot as Ms Daby held the seat with a majority of 5,629, well below the 21,213 Heidi Alexander achieved at the 2017 general election when turnout was 69%.

The Liberal Democrats leapfrogged the Conservatives to take second place in a seat which voted heavily for Remain in the European Union referendum.

Ms Daby said the result showed “we will not tolerate an extreme Brexit in Lewisham East”.