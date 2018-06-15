Large fire burns through disused nightclub and church

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the former Zanzibar club and Bethel Community Church in the Stow Hill area of Newport at 6.19pm on Friday, authorities said.

A large fire has torn through a disused nightclub and an adjoining church in South Wales.

Images posted online showed the air heavy with dark smoke with large flames burning right through the church.

Around 40 residents were evacuated as a precaution, with others urged to keep doors and windows closed, Jennie Griffiths, joint head of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.