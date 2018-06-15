Man in court over ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ letters

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the investigation into the so-called “Punish A Muslim Day” letters.

David Parnham, 35, is accused of a total of 14 offences spanning two years, including one count of soliciting to murder.

He is also charged with two counts of sending a number of letters promoting a “Punish A Muslim Day”, capable of encouraging the commission of one or more of a number of offences.

Parnham further faces five counts of sending a substance with the intention of inducing in a person a belief that it is likely to contain a noxious substance, five counts of sending a number of letters conveying a threat and one count of making a bomb hoax.