Michelle O’Neill urges sustainable compromise through further dialogue

Michelle O’Neill has urged a “sustainable compromise” in Northern Ireland through further dialogue.

She called for more respect for culture and identity.

Political talks to restore powersharing have been at an impasse for months over the issue.

The Sinn Fein vice president said she recognised people’s right to be British, Irish or neither.

She met the Prince of Wales earlier this week.

Mrs O’Neill added: “We must reach a sustainable compromise through dialogue and agreement.

“Create a future where everyone feels they belong.

“Where our culture and identity is respected.”

She addressed the opening night of Sinn Fein’s ard fheis in Belfast on Friday.

“Instead of refighting the battles of the past we all – unionists and nationalists – need to have the humility to accept that we have conflicting narratives, conflicting histories and conflicting allegiances.”