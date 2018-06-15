Moroccan asylum seeker gets life for deadly Finland stabbing rampage

A Moroccan asylum seeker has been given a life sentence after being convicted of two terror-related murders and eight attempted murders for a stabbing attack in Finland last year.

Abderrahman Bouanane, an alleged sympathiser of Islamic State, was found guilty of the August 18 stabbing rampage in the south-western city of Turku in the first terror trial in the Nordic country.

Bouanane, who is in his early twenties, had pleaded guilty at the southern Finland district court but denied committing a terrorist act as prosecutors had alleged.

They said he was motivated largely by hatred after heavy bombardments by the Western alliance in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

A life sentence in Finland is on average between 12 and 20 years, with most serving 14 to 16 years.