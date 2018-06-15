Music festival featuring Toploader cancelled after just 200 tickets sold

A new music festival featuring Toploader and The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie has been cancelled after selling just 200 tickets.

The inaugural Fifefest was due to be held in Rosyth on August 4 but it was decided the event is no longer financially viable.

Organisers said they were “surprised and shocked” at the poor uptake of tickets for the festival, also due to host The View frontman Kyle Falconer and QFX on two stages.