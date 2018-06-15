Nigel Farage: May should be sacked over 'ludicrous' Brexit plans 'which will leave UK worse off than before referendum'

Nigel Farage has called for Theresa May to be sacked as Prime Minister and claimed plans for Brexit have become so "ludicrous" that Britain is going to be worse off than before the referendum. The former Ukip leader and key member of the Leave campaign also said that if Brexit wasn't sorted out he'd consider a return to politics. Mr Farage was speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston for his new online series, Now What? On whether the Conservative Party should get rid of May, Mr Farage said: "Absolutely, of course, she's a disaster. She's boxed herself into a position now where we will be, for the foreseeable future after March [29th 2019, Brexit day], actually in a worse position than we were before we voted to leave. It’s ludicrous.” Asked by Peston to clarify whether he thought this "half in, half out" position "is worse than being in the EU", Farage replied "of course".

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage called on the Tories to sack Theresa May Credit: PA

Pushed about why he didn't work with government to deliver a roadmap for Brexit, Mr Farage added: "They wouldn't use me, they wouldn't talk to me. "Whatever I put forward, they wouldn't listen to me anyway. I'm still there making arguments and I will go on making those arguments." And on the prospect of Brexit failing he added: "I’m enjoying my life much more than I was leading that party. They were fun at the time, but I’m pleased it came to an end. “I did it at a fanatical level, I did the best I could, I didn’t do badly. I don’t want that life again. “If I see Article 50 being delayed or being stopped, I will then have no choice but to throw myself back in the front line of political campaigning. I hope it doesn't happen, but it may.”

Mr Farage was speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston as part of his new online series, Now What? Credit: ITV News

His comments come after a turbulent week in Parliament for the PM. On Wednesday she witnessed the SNPs Westminster leader Ian Blackford lead a walk-out of his MPs during Prime Minister's Questions over the Government's handling of the Brexit bill. She was also forced to appoint a replacement for justice minister Phillip Lee, who quit her administration in order to be able to vote against the Government on Brexit. Edward Argar was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice. Mr Farage was also asked about extremist elements in Ukip. "What I tried to do with Ukip was to make sure we did not have extremists within the organisation. I banned anybody who had ever been a BNP member from joining the party. I tried to make sure we could make the argument but without being tainted with the extremes. I would advise Ukip to not become a party that campaigns on religion and do not become a party that gives a back door in to some very extreme elements." Asked about the petition calling for the release of English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson from prison, which has received more than 600,000 signatures, Mr Farage said: "It tells us that people are getting quite scared. They're getting scared of what's happening in many of their communities, they're getting scared about division and their lives are being fundamentally changed by bad Government policy, state sponsored multiculturalism." Mr Robinson was jailed for 13 months in May for contempt of court after broadcasting a Facebook live video from Leeds Crown Court about a trial.

