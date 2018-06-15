Pakistan Taliban chief who ordered Malala assassination ‘killed in US strike’

Pakistan Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah, who ordered the assassination of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, a defence ministry spokesman said. Fazlullah and two other insurgents were killed on Thursday morning in north-eastern Kunar province, Mohammad Radmanish said. According to a statement attributed to US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt Col Martin O’Donnell, the US carried out a “counter-terrorism strike” on Thursday in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan targeting “a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation”.

People watch a 2013 news report about the newly selected leader of the Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah. Credit: AP

The statement did not say whether the strike had killed anyone and did not identify Fazlullah as the target. Mr Radmanish said the attack took place in Marawara district, near the border. Ms Yousafzai survived the assassination attempt in 2012. Fazlullah had ordered her killing for promoting girls’ education. Ms Yousafzai returned to her home town earlier this year, opening a school funded by a charity she established to promote girls’ education globally.

Malala Yousafzai Credit: AP