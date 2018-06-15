Patients encouraged to question GP about treatments

Patients should question their doctor about the harms as well as the benefits of tests, treatments and procedures they are prescribed, according to new guidance from the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges.

The advice, which is supported by the patient champion group Healthwatch, encourages patients and doctors to take a joint decision about treatment after also asking what will happen if no treatment is prescribed and how effective any alternatives might be.

The initiative is part of the Choosing Wisely programme, which is designed to reduce over-medication and cut down on interventions that are of little or no value.

The academy has made a list of more than 50 further tests, treatments and procedures which may have little value or could be replaced with a simpler alternative.

These include encouraging everyone to take vitamin D supplements in the winter rather than just the frail and the elderly, extending the period the contraceptive pill is prescribed for women to reduce visits to the GP, and not using drug treatments to manage behavioural and psychological problems in patients with dementia if they can be avoided.