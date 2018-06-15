PM in plea to retailers over wages and staff benefits after Sainsbury’s pay row

Theresa May has called on retailers to provide competitive wages and bonus schemes for staff amid a furious row over workers’ contracts at Sainsbury’s. The supermarket giant is moving staff on to new contracts in September and its plans have proved controversial because it is scrapping a number of staff benefits. While Sainsbury’s is increasing its basic pay, it is ending paid breaks and premium pay on Sunday for thousands of staff. As part of a campaign spearheaded by Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh, more than 100 MPs wrote to the Prime Minister to complain about Sainsbury’s eroding staff benefits.

In a reply, seen by the Press Association, Mrs May said she would not intervene, arguing that the Government should not “dictate how managers run businesses”. However, she added: “The Government believes that it is essential for employers to ensure that their reward packages are competitive, in order to retain and develop their staff. “This includes the payment of wages above the statutory minima and the provision of additional benefits where this is affordable.” The Prime Minister also said she was pleased that Sainsbury’s had announced concessions following discussions with staff, including a higher pay rate for workers in London and higher pay for drivers and staff on unsociable hours.

