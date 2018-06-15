Police dogs and horses to get more protection from attacks

Police dogs and horses are set to get more protection from attacks after Michael Gove gave the Government’s backing to a bill implementing a so-called “Finn’s Law”.

Named after a police dog brutally stabbed while protecting his handler from a knife-wielding suspect, Finn’s Law will remove a section of the current law of self-defence often used by those who harm a service animal.

The Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Bill was tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Heald and was being debated in the Commons on Friday, but stood little chance of becoming law without Government support.

Announcing his backing, the Environment Secretary said: “This Bill will offer stronger protection for the many brave service animals that help to protect us.

“This Government is continuing to raise the bar on animal welfare, whether it be for our beloved pets, brave service animals or on farms.”

Finn’s handler Pc Dave Wardell, from Hertfordshire, said the dog – now retired – saved his life when a robbery suspect they were pursuing turned on them with a knife in 2016.

Finn was stabbed in the chest and head but did not let go until reinforcements arrived, and was initially thought unlikely to survive. But while the suspect was charged with ABH in relation to wounds to Pc Wardell’s hand, he faced only criminal damage charges over the injuries to Finn.