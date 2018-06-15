Power of speech: Software gives radio reporter who lost voice new lease of life

He focused on text-based reporting and communicated with interview subjects through note cards.

Radio reporter Jamie Dupree confronted what some in his profession might see as an insurmountable challenge – he lost his voice.

But not being able to speak was not just a problem in his profession, it affected every area of his life.

Two years later, he may have found a solution.

A Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology has crafted a new “voice” for Mr Dupree.

Now software turns his typed sentences into spoken words.

CereProc used audio recordings from Mr Dupree’s decades on the air to create a voice that sounded as much like him as possible.

He said the voice “sounds slightly robotic, but I could hear myself”.