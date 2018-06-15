Rail chief Horton resigns over timetable chaos

Charles Horton is to resign as chief executive of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) following months of controversy over delays and cancellations to services.

In a letter to staff, he said the company had been going through some “very challenging” times in recent weeks and it was “the right time to hand leadership of GTR to a new pair of hands”.

Some 13% of GTR trains were either cancelled or significantly delayed in the first two weeks after new timetables were introduced on May 20.

Thameslink and Great Northern services were particularly hit, with some passengers left stranded on platforms for several hours.

Mr Horton said: “In my view, this was an industry-wide failure of the timetabling process. But with leadership comes responsibility and so I feel it is only right that I step down.