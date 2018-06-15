Russian factory workers plan protest during England World Cup match

Angry workers at a Russian factory near the stadium where England’s footballers will play their first World Cup match are planning a protest to coincide with the game.

The world’s largest sports tournament has brought the Red October steelworks in Volgograd to a partial standstill.

Under measures intended to reduce stores of hazardous materials which could be used by terrorists, Russian factories have been asked to change the way they work before and during the World Cup, which runs until July 15.

Red October workers are also facing wage cuts and delays as the factory grapples with restructuring, a corruption investigation and tax troubles, prompting them to plan a protest timed for the city’s first World Cup match on Monday.

Authorities are apparently trying to head off trouble through pressure and promises of cash.

“I am worried about what is going on here,” says 38-year-old metal welder Mikhail Privalov, mopping the sweat off his brow as he enters the factory, which sits in the shadow of the gleaming Volgograd Arena.

“The management is handling this situation very badly.”

The factory, whose faded red and yellow front still bears the emblems of the Soviet Union, is famous for weathering shells and gunfire from Adolf Hitler’s armies and continuing steel production during the vicious Second World War Battle of Stalingrad, as the city used to be called.