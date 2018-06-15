Second case of bird flu this year confirmed in Northern Ireland

The second case of bird flu this year in Northern Ireland has been confirmed.

The disease was detected in a wild greylag goose found in Lurgan Park, Co Armagh.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) confirmed on Friday that the goose had tested positive for H5N6 Avian Influenza.

It had been reported to Daera as part of its dead wild bird surveillance programme.

This is the same strain as confirmed in a wild buzzard in Co Antrim in March this year.