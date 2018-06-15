Showery conditions for some

Through tonight we’ll see showers easing off, however it won’t be long before weather fronts starts to push in from the west. Overnight central parts will see rain heading eastwards.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy for most and western areas will already be seeing the signs of the next Atlantic front. It’ll produce some heavy bursts of rain across northern parts of Britain. Further south the rain will be more showery in nature. Come the end of the afternoon brighter skies would have moved, bringing a fine end to the day.

Sunday is another similar day with further outbreaks of rain. For an in depth forecast watch the video forecast.