Signed Usain Bolt running shoes stolen in burglary

A signed pair of running shoes worn by Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt have been stolen in a burglary.

The spikes, which are white, blue and red Puma Evosprints, were used by the athlete in a 100m heat at the London 2012 Games, Derbyshire Police said.

Bolt, who signed the shoes, went on to claim the Olympic title that year.

He also won the 200m championship, and was part of the winning 4x100m Jamaican relay team, before his retirement in 2017.