Spending watchdog’s damning assessment of Universal Credit

The Government’s flagship benefit scheme has not delivered value for money, its roll out has been slower than intended and has caused hardship for many people, according to a damning official report. The National Audit Office (NAO) said Universal Credit (UC) cost more to administer than the previous system of six benefits it replaced, including job seeker’s allowance, tax credit and housing benefit. The spending watchdog said it was uncertain if UC would ever deliver value for money.

Critics said the report “blows up” the Department for Work and Pension’s (DWP) assertion that everything was going well. Labour MP Frank Field, who chairs the Work and Pensions Select Committee, described UC as a “shambles, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake”. The NAO said the system’s running costs were £699 per claim against an ambition of £173 by 2024. The national rollout was due to complete in October last year, but only around 10% of the final expected caseload are currently claiming the benefit. DWP research says satisfaction among claimants is comparable to those claiming benefits under the previous system, but an official survey showed that two out of five were experiencing financial difficulties, the NAO said.

