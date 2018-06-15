Thousands remember Professor Hawking in thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey

More than 1,000 people are attending a service of thanksgiving for Professor Stephen Hawking. Credit: PA

A memorial service to honour Professor Stephen Hawking has been held at Westminster Abbey. The service features guests from the worlds of science, politics and showbiz.

TV personalities David Walliams and Piers Morgan, musician Nile Rodgers and Professor Brian Cox joined members of the public to celebrate the life of the renowned physicist.

Prof Hawking’s voice will be beamed into space, towards the nearest black hole, as his ashes are interred following the service of thanksgiving.

The service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The late scientist’s words have been set to an original piece of music, composed by Vangelis, offering a message of peace and hope, his daughter Lucy said. Prof Hawking’s children have expressed their gratitude to Westminster Abbey for allowing their father to have a “distinguished” final resting place between the graves of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Tom Nabarro a friend of the Hawking family pays tribute to the renowned scientist at Westminster Abbey.

The broadcast in space will take place following a service featuring readings from Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the physicist in a BBC drama, and astronaut Tim Peake. An address will be given by Astronomer Royal Martin Rees, while Prof Hawking’s collaborator and Nobel prize winner Kip Thorne will give a tribute.

Benedict Cumberbatch joined Tim Peake and Lucy Hawking who did readings at the service.

One thousand members of the public, from more than 100 countries, were offered the opportunity to attend the thanksgiving service after a ballot attracted 25,000 applications for tickets.