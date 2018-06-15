Taylor Swift thrills fans with spectacular Dublin show

Taylor Swift has told tens of thousands of screaming fans in Dublin’s Croke Park that it was an honour to play for “the generous and loving” people in the Irish capital.

Swift was speaking as she kicked off the first Irish show in the European leg of her Reputation tour in spectacular style.

She told the mostly teenage masses packed on to the pitch: “I always come to see you in Dublin because I know Irish crowds have a love about them.

“I’ve always heard Croke Park was legendary and you’ve done a wonderful thing for us tonight by spending your Friday with us.”